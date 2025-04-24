CLIA's New Marketing Targets Apprehensive Cruisers

Look for a new “Cruise Actually” social media campaign from CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), designed to assist both travel advisors and their clients. Taking inspiration from the "Love Actually" movie, it’s been conceived to better reflect the joy of cruise travel and also dispel anxieties and misconceptions about what a cruise vacation is all about. That's particularly important for advisors and cruise lines alike in attracting first-time cruisers.

On Wednesday, Charles Sylvia, vice president, industry and trade relations, CLIA, unveiled initial plans for the new campaign in talking to 1,000 travel advisors attending the annual Cruise360 conference at the Broward County Convention Center in South Florida. The advisors learned that this new campaign is designed to include their feedback and firsthand knowledge too.

CLIA will also support advisors with captions that advisors can then share in their own posts or emails with clients. Overall, "it’s a new social media movement that CLIA is going to provide to you, conceived to create awareness of the realities of cruise travel and dispel cruising myths and misconceptions," Sylvia stressed.

Why "Cruise Actually?"

Sylvia told the audience that he got the initial thought about "Cruise Actually" from watching the holiday-themed movie "Love Actually" because that flick is about a variety of people from different walks of life, all of whom have misconceptions about what love truly is. But “as the scenes unfold…irrational apprehensions eventually disappear and anxieties give way to feelings of joy, relief and satisfaction," he stressed.

Over the years, Sylvia acknowledged that he personally has helped people overcome their irrational apprehensions of taking their first cruise. So, he told the advisors that "Cruise Actually" is designed “to help you help people discover our one true love,” which is cruising.

The site will "post content that you can share with your clients and that they can share themselves,” said Sylvia, “because you and I both know that cruise actually is for everyone—groups of families and friends, couples young and old, and individuals of every ability.”

The campaign will, for example, focus on the industry's diversity—all kinds of ships from oceangoing ships of all sizes to river ships, luxury expedition yachts and coastal cruise ships. He also pointed out that “cruise actually is what you as a traveler want it to be”—relaxed or active, shorter or longer, casual or elegant. “And most importantly, "cruise actually is the best way to see the world.”

Sylvia's hope? “'Cruise Actually' content will help you convert your hesitant, new-to-cruise prospects into finally booking their first cruise vacation by [changing] false beliefs,” he explained. In addition, “we would like to hear from you about what cruising myths you’d like to see dispelled," he told the advisors.

In addition, Sylvia said this: "'Cruise Actually' will reveal how cruising is a unique way to see the world’s wonders while fostering love and understanding across cultures.

Stay tuned for more Cruise360 coverage this week.

