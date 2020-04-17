Aruba Creates New Digital Content for Virtual Travel

With travel on hold, the Aruba Tourism Authority has created a new digital content approach to offer future visitors a virtual trip to "One Happy Island" through its social channels, themed around the hashtag #TogetherWhileApart. “Even though we’re unable to welcome guests right now, the island hopes to share its culture and natural beauty as a source of positivity and comfort in this time of uncertainty,” the Aruba Tourism Authority said in a statement.

Here are a few ways Aruba is bringing a slice of One Happy Island to their homes:

Soothing Island Sounds and Visuals: Videos and playlists created to help you feel like you’re in Aruba while at home. Armchair travelers can enjoy 30 Minutes of Happiness, a calming video featuring the tourism authority's favorite sights and sounds or take a virtual tour of our Butterfly Sanctuary with local guide, Shanti. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino’s Island Vibes Spotify Playlist will transport you to white sand beaches and turquoise waters

Eat Like a Local, From Home: These recipes of classic dishes and cocktails will provide you some of the tastes of Aruba from afar. Try out a local snack staple, the pastechi; you can experiment with a variety of fillings found in your own pantry (there is no wrong way to have a pastechi, the Aruba Tourism Authority says). Divi and Tamarijn Aruba are offering their recipe for the Aruba Ariba, a staple cocktail on the island. Additionally, Bucuti & Tara Resort Aruba is #BringingBucutiToYou through tours around the property, on-site bar and restaurant. Viewers can try out a new mocktail recipe from one of its bartender extraordinaires.

Aruba will continue rolling out bite-sized content three times weekly on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including classic home cooking recipes and moments of meditation along Boca Grandi beach. The tourism authority will soon launching a landing page on its website in the coming days to house all this new content.

Visit www.aruba.com.

