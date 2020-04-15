Nevis Postpones Annual Mango and Food Festival

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in accordance with the policies of the St. Kitts and Nevis government, the annual Nevis Mango and Food Festival 2020 will not take place this year. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution, with the wellbeing, safety and health of both residents and visitors in mind.

The three-day Nevis Mango and Food Festival was originally slated to take place on the 4th of July weekend. Chefs from across the region, along with a visiting celebrity chef, embrace the culinary challenge of dedicating dishes to the mango. The mangos that are used must be one of the 40-plus varieties that grow on the island. The festival is an initiative by the Nevis Tourism Authority and is now expected to take place next year, again over the 4th of July weekend.s

In making the announcement, the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Jadine Yarde, said, “The Nevis Mango Festival has become a staple on our tourism calendar; however, this is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the health and safety of our visitors, our colleagues, Nevisians and the people of the global community. These are challenging times, but they will come to an end. We encourage you to stay well. We will prevail and your friends in Nevis will be here to welcome you when you are ready and able to travel again.”

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. The island, with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father of the United States.

Visit www.nevisisland.com.

