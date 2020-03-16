Puerto Rico to Enforce Curfew Through End Of March Due to Coronavirus

With only five cases confirmed as of this morning on the island, Puerto Rico has put an island-wide issues management plan in place as a preventative measure to avoid mass spread of COVID-19 throughout the Island.

“Given the Island’s resilience and experience with major disasters and expediting quick recoveries for economic turnaround, like it did from 2017’s Hurricane Maria to having a record-breaking year in tourism in 2019, island leaders know that getting ahead and making quick impactful decisions like these are critical to pushing forward to get back on track when the crisis is behind us,” Discover Puerto Rico said in a statement.

Some of the measures Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced placed over the weekend include:

FREE CRUISE NEWSLETTER Like This Story? Subscribe to the Cruise Newsletter! The latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments in the cruise industry. Keep up on the latest cruise industry news. Subscribe Now

Establishing an island-wide curfew effective immediately from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 31; the only exceptions are those who are working or in cases of emergency.

Enhanced health screenings of all passengers upon arrival into San Juan ’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport , which consists of a brief temperature check, with further screening at the airport, if necessary

’s , which consists of a brief temperature check, with further screening at the airport, if necessary Promoting social distancing by suspending all large events on the Island until March 31, which is in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ’s guidance for large events and mass gatherings that recommends organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

’s guidance for large events and mass gatherings that recommends organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S. All non-essential businesses, including theaters, malls, casinos, bars, attractions, gyms and “any place that promotes the gathering of citizens in one place” will be closed effective immediately

Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential businesses like restaurants that offer takeout or delivery will only be open through 6 p.m.

Taxis and Ubers will only work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of those servicing the airports.

“While this may disrupt current tourism activity on the Island through end of month, we feel keeping our visitors and residents safe is our number one priority right now,” Discover Puerto Rico adds.

This article originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Austrian Airlines to Suspend Flight Operations

The Travel Corporation Brands Update Coronavirus Policies

Major U.S. Resorts Close on Coronavirus Recommendations

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Suspends Global Cruising