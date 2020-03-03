Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Unveils Details on Grand Bahama Project

Holistica Destinations, a new joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and ITM Group, has announced its first major project in The Bahamas: A development in Freeport, Grand Bahama with an initial investment of $300 million. The venture spans two locations, including the enhancement and expansion of the port terminal, to be called Harbour Village, and the Lucaya Property, which will be situated at the current Grand Lucayan resort.

The first phase of the Lucaya Property will be a beachfront destination with a 526-room hotel, shopping village, spa and wellness center, water-based family entertainment (including a massive water and adventure theme park), a 40,000-square-foot convention center, adventure activities (such as zip lines and off-roading), restaurants and bars, entertainment and nightlife.

Harbour Village will be nine miles west of the Lucaya Property, at the cruise terminal in Freeport Harbor. Here, visitors will be able to enjoy numerous spaces with multiple shopping and dining venues, beach areas, shore excursions and more.

Development plans for Freeport also include a multi-modal transportation hub with infrastructure for water ferries and ground transportation, including buses, vans and jeeps. Holistica Destinations will work with local business owners and entrepreneurs as partners with opportunities both at Harbour Village and the Lucaya Property, as well as additional shore excursions in Grand Bahama.

In addition to the Freeport project, Holistica Destinations owns and operates destinations in Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Visit www.holisticadestinations.com.

