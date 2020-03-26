St. Lucia Tourism Authority Debuts Social Media Virtual Escapes Series

As the world adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is offering consumers a taste of the island from their homes via “7 Minutes in Saint Lucia,” a brand-new social media series that airs twice per week on Instagram.

While travel may not be possible at this time, consumers can travel virtually to Saint Lucia from the comfort of their homes. Discover yoga and meditation at the Pitons, make a tropical cocktail with a locally produced favorite, Chairman’s Reserve Rum, or cook an authentic Saint Lucian dish with chef Shorne Benjamin.

“By creating the ‘7 Minutes in Saint Lucia’ social media series, our aim is to virtually share Saint Lucian culture and natural beauty in an authentic way while people stay safe at home, to keep in touch with future visitors and our valued travel agents—hopefully providing a bright spot in their days“, said Hon. Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee.

FREE CRUISE NEWSLETTER Like This Story? Subscribe to the Cruise Newsletter! The latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments in the cruise industry. Keep up on the latest cruise industry news. Subscribe Now

To participate, follow along as the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority broadcasts live from the island. To make the live stream more interactive, viewers are encouraged to participate by commenting and using the hashtag #7MinutesinSaintLucia.

At the designated times, go to the @TravelSaintLucia Instagram page and click the top of the feed with a play button and colorful ring around it to join the live show. The series will also be available on Facebook (/TravelSaintLucia) and Twitter (@TravelStLucia) via links.

The weekly 7 Minutes in Saint Lucia series kicked off Thursday morning with Yoga at the Pitons. Next is:

Saint Lucian Flavor Cooking Class (Tuesday, March 31, 11 a.m.): International Saint Lucian chef Shorne Benjamin hosts a virtual cooking class filled with local flavors.

(Tuesday, March 31, 11 a.m.): International Saint Lucian chef hosts a virtual cooking class filled with local flavors. Live DJ Party (Thursday, April 2, 5 p.m.): Live virtual dance session to get you up and moving with one of the hottest DJs in Saint Lucia, Hollywood HP . Join the jam session spinning the hottest reggae, dancehall and soca hits from the comfort of your home.

(Thursday, April 2, 5 p.m.): Live virtual dance session to get you up and moving with one of the hottest DJs in Saint Lucia, . Join the jam session spinning the hottest reggae, dancehall and soca hits from the comfort of your home. Beachy, Breezy Meditation (Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m.): Free your mind with live guided meditation with Janelle from Yoga from the sandy beaches of Saint Lucia. Let the calm breeze of the Caribbean Sea open up all of your senses for a virtual escape to help you connect, ease stress and spread positive energy.

Additional planned activities in the series include a hike at Tet Paul Nature Trail, guided meditation amidst the Saint Lucian landscape, cocktail crafting with local rum, cocoa tea making with a local chef and lessons about wellness benefits of plants from a local herbalist.

For more information, visit https://www.stlucia.org.

Related Stories

CTO Signs Deal With Global Research Firm

Atlantis, Paradise Island Closes Through May 15

Anguilla Launches New Platform for COVID-19 Updates

Caribbean Border Closures, Travel Restrictions and Total Cases