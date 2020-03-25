What’s Up Downtown

Downtown Las Vegas ushered in 2020 with a revamped Fremont Street Experience, a major hotel expansion reaching a construction milestone and a highly anticipated new-build proceeding on schedule for a year-end debut. Here are some details.

The Experience has been upgraded with an entirely new collection of stunning visuals and 3D graphics created exclusively for its $32 million renovation of Viva Vision, the world’s largest single video screen. By fusing cutting-edge technology with innovative graphics, the content exploits 49.3 million LEDs and a 600,000-watt, concert-quality sound system. A highlight is the multi-sensory signature show, “MIXology,” inspired by “synesthesia,” a perceptual phenomenon where music, art and emotion combine to create an immersive, multi-sensory experience on a grand scale.

Spanning five city blocks above one of the most vibrant streets in Las Vegas, the revitalized canopy illuminates the pedestrian mall with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 nits, making it seven times brighter than the previous canopy with four times the resolution, allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence.

Just over a year after breaking ground, the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino has topped out on its expansive, third hotel tower that will house new studio king rooms and one-bedroom suites. With more than 250,000 square feet of additional hospitality space, the new tower is on track to begin booking this spring for stays starting in September 2020.

Anchored by seven guestroom floors and adding 495 new accommodations to the property’s existing 629, the Downtown Grand’s third tower is expected to redefine the intersection of 4th and Ogden with its contemporary architecture and modern suites. With an emphasis on providing a boutique hotel experience, the expansion increases the suite life with a premier room list that includes 67 studio units, 20 one-bedroom suites, and three Presidential Suites, each providing nearly 1,500 square feet of living space. The Downtown Grand’s existing rooms were recently refurbished.

The Circa Resort & Casino has passed the halfway mark in its 22-month construction process. On track for a December 2020 opening, the 1.25 million-square-foot, 777-room property will be the first newbuild gaming resort in Downtown Las Vegas since 1980. When completed, it will stand as the tallest structure north of the Strip.

Overlooking the aforementioned Fremont Street Experience, Circa will host what is being touted as the world’s largest sportsbook and be topped by a rooftop pool amphitheater. The latter includes six rooftop pools that will operate 365 days a year and a massive, nearly 14-million-pixel screen playing the day’s most popular games. Larger groups can partake in one of the pool’s Super Cabanas, which can host up to 50 guests. The venue also will include its own food and beverage venue and music from DJs and special guests.

Circa’s two-story casino will house 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games. A lobby highlight will be the return of Las Vegas’ once-iconic neon kicking cowgirl, Vegas Vickie.

The D Las Vegas’s new original bar concept, BarCanada, an ode to Canadian sports and culture, is a hockey-inspired tavern that offers specialty cocktails and an intimate game-day viewing space as part of the hotel’s second-level expansion project. BarCanada also will bring on-site programming by VSiN, where their team of experts will provide sports betting analysis and live insights.

