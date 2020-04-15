AmaWaterways Creates Marketing Suitcase For Travel Advisors

AmaWaterways Wednesday introduced a virtual Marketing Suitcase in partnership with Sandra McLemore, travel business growth strategist with Travel Marketing & Media. Designed to help travel advisors build their individual brands and market river cruising, the virtual suitcase will be filled with tips from Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, plus customizable blog posts, a month’s worth of social media posts and other marketing materials.

The virtual Marketing Suitcase contains a series of tips, digital content and easy-to-use tools that AmaWaterways and McLemore have packaged as customizable content that can be repurposed and shared on each advisor’s platforms, including:

13 short training videos from Karst, with tips on how to start and continue selling river cruises to individuals and groups during these unique times

30 social media posts with images, captions and hashtags ready to copy and post, including recommendations on how to customize captions to stay relevant to the current environment and captivate their clients

Four blog posts about the river cruising experience, with simple steps to tailor to specific audiences

Four one-minute videos that can be posted on social media, newsletters or a website

An introduction to Webinar Wednesdays, a program with Q&As with AmaWaterways’ executive team and real-life examples of how to move business forward

The first virtual suitcase, focusing on the Danube and Rhine rivers, is available at no cost on AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal and shared with advisors that are part of the Travel Marketing & Media community. The next suitcase is slated to be released in the coming weeks with a focus on group travel. In it, Gary Murphy, co-owner and senior vice president of sales, and Alex Pinelo, vice president of sales, will share the ins and outs of selling groups, from best practices to group policies.

To access the AmaWaterways virtual Marketing Suitcase, visit the Travel Advisor Portal on AmaWaterways.com.

This article originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Stats: Cruise Booking Window Expanding

Stats: DMOs Could Resume Marketing in Second or Third Quarter

Riviera River Cruises to Launch New Ship, Itineraries in 2021

Crystal Cancels Additional Ocean, Yacht and River Sailings