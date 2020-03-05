AmaWaterways to Launch New Ship on Nile

AmaWaterways has announced plans to launch a new river cruise ship on Egypt’s Nile River in September 2021. Called the AmaDahlia, the vessel will mark the 25th ship in AmaWaterways’ fleet.

Starting in September 2021 AmaWaterways will begin offering an 11-night Secrets of Egypt & Nile cruise and land itinerary that will include a seven-night roundtrip river cruise on the AmaDahlia from Luxor and three-night pre- and one-night post-cruise stays in Cairo at the Four Seasons, Cairo at The First Residence.

The river cruise portion of the itinerary will take in locations along the Nile such as the Great Hypostyle Hall of Karnak, the Temple of Luxor, and the Valley of the Kings and Queens. Guests will also be treated to exclusive private access to the Tomb of Queen Nefertari and a Nubian village.

While in Cairo, guests can visit the Great Sphinx, the three Pyramids of Giza, and the Egyptian Museum, as well as take a private tour of the principal workplace of the President of Egypt, the Abdeen Presidential Palace.

Accommodating 68 guests, the AmaDahlia will have 34 staterooms, 24 of which will be balcony suites measuring up to 430 square feet. Onboard amenities will include a sun deck bar and swimming pool, fitness room, hair and nail salon, two massage rooms and two restaurants – The Main Restaurant and The Chef’s Table, offering a seven-course tasting menu. Guests will be treated to nightly entertainment including a Belly Dance show, a Galabeya (a traditional Egyptian gown) party and a Darawish show.

The river cruise, sailing roundtrip from Luxor, and the Cairo program – including intra-Egypt flights between Cairo and Luxor – will operate seasonally from September through May each year. Optional extensions will also be available, including three nights in Dubai or four nights in Jordan (Aman and Petra) pre-program and four nights in Israel (Jerusalem) post-program. Guests booking by June 30, 2020, will receive early booking rewards combinable with the AmaWaterways Past Guest Privilege Rewards program for returning guests.

