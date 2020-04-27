AmaWaterways Unveils Next Topics for Webinar Series

AmaWaterways has announced the next two installments of its popular Webinar Wednesdays series. Hosted by both AmaWaterways executives and travel industry guests, the one-hour sessions include timely information, marketing and sales tips and river cruise insight that advisors can use to grow their FIT and group business. The webinars were originally planned as a monthly event; however, due to current demand, AmaWaterways has moved them to a weekly schedule and raised the participant capacity for each session.

Growing Your Group Business During These Times

The first upcoming webinar, “Growing Your Group Business During These Times,” will be held April 29 at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST. During this webinar, participants will receive in-depth information on how to acquire groups, nurture them and grow business in this realm. The session will also showcase new and existing sales and marketing tools available for advisors, including tips on how to host a virtual cruise night for those with wanderlust.

Presenters include Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president; Gary Murphy, co-owner and senior vice president of sales; Alex Pinelo, video president of sales; and members of AmaWaterways’ groups department. Margaret Miner of Dream Vacations, an industry veteran and expert at producing groups, will appear as the special guest.

Moving Forward: Cruise Managers’ Guide to the Guest Experience – Part II

Next Wednesday’s (May 6) webinar, "Moving Forward: Cruise Managers’ Guide to the Guest Experience – Part II,” will also be hosted at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST. AmaWaterways’ cruise managers will share insider tips on how to create magical moments and lasting memories for their clients, from the moment the cruise is booked to the day they return home. Additionally, travel advisors will learn everything they’ve always wanted to know about the river cruise line’s pre- and post-cruise land extensions.

Travel advisors can visit the AmaWaterways Travel Advisor Portal or AmaAdvisor Forum on Facebook to pre-register for the opportunity to connect live with AmaWaterways’ executive team and learn tips on how to grow their business.

Visit www.amawaterways.com/agent-home.

Related Stories

Avalon Reveals New Danube Ports and Itineraries for 2021

AmaWaterways Creates Marketing Suitcase For Travel Advisors

Viking Opens Reservations for New Mississippi River Cruises

Emerald Cruises to Deliver Two New Ships in 2021