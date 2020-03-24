American Cruise Lines Unveils Travel Advisor Assurance Plan

American Cruise Lines has unveiled its complete Travel Advisor Assurance Plan following the line’s voluntary decision to suspend cruise operations through April 30, 2020. Most significantly, the plan includes assurance from American that it will protect Travel Advisor commissions for bookings impacted by COVID-19.

Earlier this month, American proactively rolled out flexible new options for guests and has now bundled them into one simple Travel Advisor Assurance Plan for agents.

Cruise with Comfort

This new option offers flexibility to guests for all new and existing bookings on cruises departing through August 31, 2020. Guests that opt for this offer have the ability to cancel for any reason up to 24-hours prior to the start of their Cruise Package and to receive Cruise Vouchers equal to 100 percent of the amounts paid.

Suspended Cruise Options

Guests booked on any cruises that have been suspended by American will have the option to receive a full money-back refund or cruise vouchers equal to 125 percent of all amounts paid for their cruise package. American has been contacting guests and travel advisors directly about their options for cruises suspended due to COVID-19.

Advisor Commissions

Advisor commissions that could be affected by either Cruise with Comfort or suspended operations will be 100 percent commission protected for cruise vouchers issued. Commissions will be paid based on the original sailing date for any payments made toward commissionable items.

“Our travel advisor partners have appreciated our commission policy in particular, because it compensates them sooner than later for their efforts,” said Susan Shultz, vice president of trade relations, American Cruise Lines. “Plus, Cruise with Comfort has helped advisors sell, because it allows guests the ability to cancel their cruise up to 24-hours before the cruise begins.”

Over the past year, the line has worked to offer highly competitive travel advisor programs. “These changes have been very well received because they give guests the confidence to book travel, and they give advisors prompt compensation for their efforts," said Charles B. Robertson, the line's president and CEO. "They reinforce our strength as a company, our commitment to our guests, and our gratitude to our travel advisor partners.”

For more information about American Cruise Lines’ Advisor Assurance Plan, Cruise with Comfort option, or the most recent information on suspended cruises, please contact American Cruise Lines a: 800-894-8570 or. www.americancruiselines.com.

Here are links to more information as well: Cruise with Comfort and Current Sailings Update

Related Stories

Zaandam Heads For Port Everglades, But Will It Be Allowed To Dock?

RCL Brands & AmaWaterways Delay Return To Service