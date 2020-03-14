American Cruise Lines Adds "Cruise with Comfort" Policy

American Cruise Lines' new leader, Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO, sent this letter to travel advisors last Friday:

"American Cruise Lines is dedicated to providing our guests, crew, travel advisors and partners an extraordinary experience in the safest possible environment. Part of that responsibility is to offer guests the flexibility to

manage their travel plans, given the rapidly changing situation surrounding COVID-19.

"Our new 'Cruise with Comfort' program offers this peace of mind. Guests who opt in have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 24 hours before the cruise package is scheduled to begin and will receive cruise vouchers equal to 100 percent of all amounts paid. The program is offered to all new and existing bookings on cruises departing between March 9, 2020 and August 31, 2020."

Want more detail? Check out this link for details on Cruise with Comfort.

The partner letter continued: "Travel advisor commissions will be fully protected on cruise vouchers issued. This ensures that you are compensated for your efforts during this challenging time.

"We are taking these steps proactively, to provide our guests flexibility in managing their bookings and to encourage anyone that is uncomfortable traveling to stay home. After speaking with hundreds of guests directly, I am relieved that the 'Cruise with Comfort' program is putting so many minds at ease.

"The loyalty of our guests, Travel Advisors, and partners during this time has been remarkable and is greatly appreciated by everyone at American Cruise Lines.

"We are strong, and the future continues to be bright for American Cruise Lines. In the next 20 months we will introduce three new ships for the Mississippi River, expanding our fleet faster than ever before."

Related Stories

Big Cruise Lines "Pause" U.S. Cruises; RCL Stops All Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Suspends Global Cruising

ASTA Praises Suppliers For Amending Commission Practices

CLIA: Call Congress to Help Cruise Industry Weather COVID-19