American Queen Steamboat Company Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Onboard Positions

American Queen Steamboat Company, part of the Hornblower Group, is currently hiring more than 200 officers and crew members nationwide over the next 60 days. The U.S.-flagged cruise line is re-launching the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest on June 14 for a nearly sold-out season, and the American Queen will return to service on the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers later this summer, depending on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The American Empress and American Queen will join the American Duchess and brand-new American Countess, which have operated sailings under "SafeCruise" protocols since March 2021.

A wide-range of onboard, hotel positions are available. Back of house roles start at $125 per day and include galley and housekeeping cleaners and other entry level positions. Other hotel roles such as front desk, F&B servers, waiters, bar staff, pastry, sous chef and executive chef level including hotel management roles, range from $180 to $450 per day. Career progression is encouraged and many of the existing senior team onboard have been developed from within the hotel ranks.

Licensed marine roles, including mates, engineering positions, pilot and watchmen can receive between $250 to $800 per day. All positions on American Queen Steamboat Company riverboats include room and board, healthcare, and travel to and from the boat within the continental United States.

American Queen Steamboat Company was the first U.S.-based cruise line to mandate guest and crew vaccination. All teammates must be eligible for employment in the U.S. and have received an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. The crew and guest vaccination mandate begins for the American Empress’ June 14 restart, as well as fleetwide sailings beginning July 1, 2021.

American Queen Steamboat Company says it is committed to providing an equal opportunity to all job seekers through the online application process. To view available positions, visit www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.

