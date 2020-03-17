Aqua Expeditions to Launch New Ship on Peruvian Amazon

Aqua Expeditions reports that it will launch a new ship, the Aqua Nera, this October on the Peruvian Amazon. The new vessel will operate three-, four- and seven-night itineraries departing from the Peruvian port of Iquitos and exploring the tributaries of the Peruvian Amazon and the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve.

During the itineraries onboard naturalist guides will offer bespoke experiences such as wildlife encounters ranging from morning birdwatching to spotting the region’s pink river dolphins. The vessel will also call at a number of Amazonian towns and villages.

Noor Design, the same firm behind the company’s Aqua Mekong vessel, designed the new ship. The Aqua Nera’s interiors take inspiration from the black water lagoons and tributaries of the Amazon River region, incorporating accents from the Amazon rubber boom and the cultures of Portugal, Spain and Peru. Sustainably sourced, dark-lacquered hardwood is used throughout.

The vessel will have 20 river-facing suites, as well as a restaurant, lounge and spa, along with a river-facing plunge pool and gym.

Peruvian Chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino will continue his role as consulting chef on Aqua Nera. Cuisine onboard will focus on Peruvian dishes highlighting local Amazonian ingredients, echoing the cruise line’s commitment to sustainability and supporting local producers.

Aqua Expeditions operates river cruises on the Amazon (Peru), the Mekong (Cambodia and Vietnam), and coastal yacht cruises in Komodo National Park, Ambon & Spice Islands and Raja Ampat in East Indonesia.

Related Stories

Feedback From Host, Franchise & Consortia Groups on Cruise Sales

What's New and Coming Up in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit

Royal Caribbean Cruises Unveils Details on Grand Bahama Project

On Site: Silversea's Newly Refurbished Silver Shadow