Atlas Ocean Voyages' Inaugural Antarctica Sailings Go on Sale in May

Atlas Ocean Voyages will unveil its inaugural winter 2021-22 Antarctica season in May. The cruise line will launch sales of its Antarctica season ahead of schedule to provide travel advisors more opportunities to take advantage of its “Get Paid Now” program, which immediately assists travel advisors with up to $750 per deposited booking. Additionally, their clients receive up to $2,000 savings and more on the journey aboard World Navigator. World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first expedition ship launching in mid-2021, will embark on its maiden Antarctica “Luxpedition” in November 2021.

“Travel advisors have always been an indispensable partner for cruise lines and now, they need our support more than ever,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, in an official release. “We’re opening up our 2021-22 Antarctica season sales early, on May 4, so travel advisors can offer more destinations—and more choices—when discussing future travels with their clients.”

The “Geat Paid Now” program is applicable for all Atlas Ocean Voyages’ itineraries, including the inaugural 2021-22 Antarctica season, and is combinable with all current Atlas Ocean Voyages promotions. For every booking with deposit, travel advisors will receive:

A $750 gift card per suite

A $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom

and stateroom 15 percent commission

In addition, travelers will receive:

$1,000 savings, plus free business class air travel per suite guest

$500 savings, plus free economy class air travel per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest

Free changes to any itinerary, departing before March 31, 2022.

Onboard, guests will be able to see Antarctic wildlife closer from Water’s Edge Lookout, touted as the lowest expedition ship’s bow observation area in the industry and the only one with heated benches for extended marine-life spotting and viewing the Antarctic scenery.

World Navigator will have 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary gratuities, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, L’Occitane bath amenities, Wi-Fi, a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary, coffee and tea service in every room, meals and snacks and butler service in suites, as well as parkas for guests to take home and wet-landing boots for use aboard polar itineraries.

Travel advisors can visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com for more information or call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527). To register as an Atlas Ocean Voyages Advisor, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com/contact-travel-advisors.

Related Stories

Poseidon Expeditions Renews Charter Contract for Sea Spirit

Hurtigruten Extends Temporary Suspension of Operations

Polar Latitudes Introduces New Ship for 2021-22 Season

Carnival Offers Bonus Commission, Extends 2020 Commission Status