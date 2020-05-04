Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2021-22 Antarctica Sailings

Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled its inaugural-winter 2021-22, Antarctica-season itineraries. Starting November 19, 2021, World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ newest expedition ship, will embark on 15 journeys to the southernmost continent, Patagonia, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands. World Navigator’s winter 2021-22 Antarctica season is open for booking, along with its inaugural summer 2021 Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean and South America season.

Travelers can save up to $2,000 per suite and stateroom and receive free air travel and more for bookings made by June 30, 2020:

$1,000 savings, plus free business-class air travel per suite guest

$500 savings, plus free economy-class air per Horizon - or Veranda -stateroom guest

- or -stateroom guest Free economy-class air per Adventure -stateroom guest

-stateroom guest Reduced, 50 percent deposit

Free changes to any itinerary, departing before March 31, 2022

In addition to a 15 percent commission, travel advisors are rewarded with the “Get Paid Now” promotion; for each deposited booking, travel advisors can earn a $750 gift card per suite or a $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom.

Aboard the dozen round-trip, winter 2021-22 departures on nine-night journeys from Ushuaia to the Antarctic Peninsula, guests will sail through Neptune’s Bellows and land inside Deception Island’s caldera; visit the Argentine and Spanish research stations; and see chinstrap penguins. Guests also will step onto Antarctica proper at Brown Bluff (Paulet Island as an alternate) at the northern tip of the peninsula, and make landings in Neko Harbour or Paradise Bay, and Cuverville Island or Goudier Island, in the Gerlache Straight.

Two longer journeys, each a 12-night, round-trip itinerary from Ushuaia, expand guests’ Antarctica adventure. The November 28, 2021, journey will bring guests within the umbra of the moon on December 4, for a rare, Antarctic-solar eclipse of the sun. Guests also visit the South Shetland Islands, Paulet Island and Brown Bluff, as well as make three landings in the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands. On the February 2, 2022, departure, guests visit all the planned landings as the nine-night itinerary, plus navigate across the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting for two additional days. Guests will be able to see Antarctic wildlife closer from World Navigator’s Water’s Edge Lookout, touted as the lowest expedition ship’s bow observation area in the industry and the only one with wrap-around, heated benches for extended time out on deck.

World Navigator also will embark on an eight-night Argentine Patagonia and Falkland Islands itinerary, departing November 11, 2021, from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Ushuaia. Guests call at Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn and Port Stanley and explore one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems to catch sightings of sea lions, seals, whales, dolphins and up to five penguin species.

World Navigator has 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary gratuities, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi;

bath amenities, a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary, binoculars and coffee and tea service in every room, meals and snacks, and butler service in suites, as well as parkas for guests to take home and waterproof boots for use ashore.

Visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Poseidon Expeditions Renews Charter Contract for Sea Spirit

Carnival Plans Phased Relaunch Starting August 1

Polar Latitudes Introduces New Ship for 2021-22 Season

MSC Extends Fleet-Wide Halting of Operations Through July 10