Avalon Reveals New Danube Ports and Itineraries for 2021

As we all experience this unconventional “layover” together, Avalon Waterways is sharing news about its 2021 season, giving travelers more opportunities to dream about—and anticipate—their next getaway. Of note? Avalon Waterways has created a “boatload” of new experiences for travelers on the Danube, including six new ports and three river cruise vacations that feature Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Among Avalon’s new Danube River ports:

Ilok, Croatia : Surrounded by wine-growing hills, Ilok is the easternmost town in Croatia. Here, Avalon Waterways will invite travelers to delve into the town’s 1,000-year-old winemaking tradition and explore Ilok’s cultural heritage, protected by a medieval fortress.

: Surrounded by wine-growing hills, Ilok is the easternmost town in Croatia. Here, Avalon Waterways will invite travelers to delve into the town’s 1,000-year-old winemaking tradition and explore Ilok’s cultural heritage, protected by a medieval fortress. Golubac, Serbia : Sitting high above the Danube River, just outside the Iron Gates , is the medieval Golubac fortress, one of the best-preserved fortresses in Europe . Here, guests will be invited to learn about the area’s tumultuous history, its ties to the Habsburg Monarchy and Ottoman Empire .

: Sitting high above the Danube River, just outside the , is the medieval Golubac fortress, one of the best-preserved fortresses in . Here, guests will be invited to learn about the area’s tumultuous history, its ties to the and . Constanta, Romania : A port city on the Black Sea , Constanta offers views and a seaside getaway. Here, travelers can soon explore the city’s Natural History & Archeological Museum for a glimpse into early Romanian cultures.

: A port city on the , Constanta offers views and a seaside getaway. Here, travelers can soon explore the city’s for a glimpse into early Romanian cultures. Ybbs, Austria : Established in the 1300s, Ybbs acted as an important port for trade in the Middle Ages. Today, it serves as the entry point for the Danube to lower Austria. Avalon Waterways will be the first international cruise operator to stop in this village.

: Established in the 1300s, Ybbs acted as an important port for trade in the Middle Ages. Today, it serves as the entry point for the Danube to lower Austria. Avalon Waterways will be the first international cruise operator to stop in this village. Hainburg, Austria: This Austrian village sits 20 miles outside Bratislava and has a strong Habsburg history. Here, Avalon guests will have the opportunity to experience the area’s wetlands, castle and even its strong, Roman past.

Avalon Waterways’ new 2021 Danube itineraries – including those that feature new ports are:

The nine-Day Balkan Odyssey (from Bucharest to Zagreb )

(from to ) The nine-Day Danube from Croatia to the Black Sea (from Zagreb to Bucharest)

(from Zagreb to Bucharest) The 16-Day Danube from Germany to the Black Sea (from Deggendorf to Bucharest)

Note: The Balkan Odyssey cruise is bookended with two nights in both Bucharest and Zagreb.

All cruise itineraries sail on Avalon Waterways’ Suite Ships, which provide guest two full decks of 200-square-foot Panorama Suites with the industry’s only Open-Air Balconies and beds facing the views.

