Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings June 13

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced Monday an update to its sailing schedule: Sailings will resume onboard Grand Celebration on June 13 and onboard Grand Classica on July 10. Earlier in April, the cruise line announced sailings would resume May 8.

"Travelers will be seeking a quick and safe getaway once leisure travel fully restores, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for a unique, short-cruise getaway to paradise,” Oneil Khosa, CEO, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, said in an official release.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line says it is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is in communication with all affected guests, as well as its travel advisor partners. All guests booked on a canceled sailing will receive a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit through the cruise line's updated Sail with Ease Policy. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line's system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sails daily from West Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau.

For more information, visit www.BahamasParadiseCruise.com.

