Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings June 13

by
Matt Turner
The cruise line's Grand Classica and Grand Celebration at sea

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced Monday an update to its sailing schedule: Sailings will resume onboard Grand Celebration on June 13 and onboard Grand Classica on July 10. Earlier in April, the cruise line announced sailings would resume May 8.

"Travelers will be seeking a quick and safe getaway once leisure travel fully restores, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for a unique, short-cruise getaway to paradise,” Oneil Khosa, CEO, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, said in an official release.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line says it is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is in communication with all affected guests, as well as its travel advisor partners. All guests booked on a canceled sailing will receive a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit through the cruise line's updated Sail with Ease Policy. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line's system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021. 

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sails daily from West Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau

For more information, visit www.BahamasParadiseCruise.com.

Related Stories

Anguilla Declares No Evidence of COVID-19 Transmission

CLIA Is Working on New Health and Safety Protocols

Windstar Suspends Ops to June 30, Seabourn Extends Commissions

CHTA, The Nature Conversancy Pledge Climate Action Collaboration

Read more on:
Cruise Information Bahamas Travel Grand Celebration Grand Classica Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Oneil Khosa West Palm Beach Nassau Grand Bahama Island Caribbean

Suggested Articles:

Hawaiian Airlines
Transportation

Class Action Complaint Filed Against Hawaiian Airlines

The complaint says Hawaiian Airlines failed to provide full refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled by the airline as a result of COVID-19.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

Anguilla Declares No Evidence of COVID-19 Transmission

In addition, all three confirmed cases have now recovered and it has been more than 28 days since the island’s last confirmed case. Read more.

by Matt Turner
Hotels

Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Opens New Spa

The spa’s architecture and interiors have been designed to reflect the local Vietnamese fishing culture from the bay. Read more here.

by Matt Turner