Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings May 8

by
Matt Turner
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced an update to its sailing schedule, canceling sailings through May 6, 2020. To that note, the cruise line said Grand Celebration will resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020, welcoming travelers just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

Additionally, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s updated “Sail with Ease” policy provides an automatic Future Cruise Credit of 125 percent to two-night cruise and Cruise & Stay guests affected by the extended pause on sailings. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price, including taxes, fees, charges and any pre-paid amenity or package. 

Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, adds the cruise line is in communication with all guests booked on a cancelled sailing.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sets sail daily from West Palm Beach and operates two ships, Grand Celebration and Grand Classica, which travel to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau. The company is majority-owned by the family of former Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Oneil Khosa.

To reach Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Customer Service Team, call 800-374-4363. For more information, visit www.bahamasparadisecruise.com

Related Stories

Stats: Cruise Booking Window Expanding

CDC Offers Advice for Returning Cruise Ship Travelers

Hurtigruten Extends Temporary Suspension of Operations

Crystal Cancels Additional Ocean, Yacht and River Sailings

Read more on:
Cruise Information Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Bahamas Travel Coronavirus Nassau Grand Bahama Island Caribbean

Suggested Articles:

Etihad Airways' Elenium system
Transportation

Etihad to Test Airport Tech to Identify Medically At-Risk Guests

The new technology allows self-service devices to help identify travelers with medical conditions, potentially including the early stages of COVID-19.

by Matt Turner
United Airlines Editorial
Transportation

United, Delta Extend Status Beyond 2020

United Airlines and Delta are extending the status of their MileagePlus and SkyMiles members beyond, in addition to other benefits. Read more.

by Matt Turner
Closed sign in the window of a bar
Your Business

Ensemble Travel Group Closes Australasia Offices

Ensemble Travel Group has announced that it will discontinue its operations in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner