Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings May 8

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced an update to its sailing schedule, canceling sailings through May 6, 2020. To that note, the cruise line said Grand Celebration will resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020, welcoming travelers just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

Additionally, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s updated “Sail with Ease” policy provides an automatic Future Cruise Credit of 125 percent to two-night cruise and Cruise & Stay guests affected by the extended pause on sailings. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price, including taxes, fees, charges and any pre-paid amenity or package.

Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, adds the cruise line is in communication with all guests booked on a cancelled sailing.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sets sail daily from West Palm Beach and operates two ships, Grand Celebration and Grand Classica, which travel to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau. The company is majority-owned by the family of former Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Oneil Khosa.

To reach Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Customer Service Team, call 800-374-4363. For more information, visit www.bahamasparadisecruise.com.

