Caribbean Princess Allowed to Dock at Port Everglades

Caribbean Princess finally was permitted to dock at Port Everglades after being kept at sea while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awaited COVID-19 test results from two crew members who previously served on Grand Princess.

The good news is that the tests results on those crew members were negative for COVID-19. Given those results, Port Everglades said in a statement earlier that the ship would be at the sea buoy off the coast about 5:45 a.m. and then return to Port Everglades.

Princess Cruises confirmed in an update that "the ship docked at Port Everglades this morning and passengers began to disembark." The line said that the CDC rescinded all restrictions on the ship.

Princess also said that three guests were medically evacuated from the vessel on March 9, but for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

