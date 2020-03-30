Carnival, HAL, MSC and Seabourn Extend Paused Operations

Several cruise lines have announced that they are extending their paused operations as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Here’s the latest…

Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line is extending the pause of North American operations to May 11. Guests and travel advisors are urged to use Carnival’s website as its offices in the greater Miami area remain closed at the direction of local officials. Note that requests can only be submitted through this link for sailings impacted by these cancellations.

Guests will receive 100 percent future cruise credit and either $600 or $300 depending on the length of the voyage (six or more days and five and fewer, respectively) or a 100 percent refund.

Holland America Line

Due to the continued port closures and travel restrictions surrounding global health concerns, Holland America Line has made the decision to extend its pause of global cruise operations for an additional 30 days, cancelling sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.

Guests currently booked on cruises from April 14 through May 14 and their travel advisors will receive notification from Holland America Line in the coming days regarding options for selecting either a future cruise credit for 125 percent of their booking value plus an additional $250 shipboard credit or a full refund.

All bookings will automatically be cancelled through May 14. Guests do not need to call to cancel; however, they may visit hollandamerica.com to indicate their preference for a 125 percent future cruise credit with the bonus $250 shipboard credit or 100 percent refund. Holland America Line will reimburse cancellation fees for air and other arrangements for travel to and from the cancelled cruise (this does not apply to chartered sailings).

Good to know: Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the future cruise credits when guests rebook.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has decided to further extend the halting of all its new cruise departures fleet-wide through May 29. The company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through April 30.

MSC Cruises is working with all guests and their travel advisors to address the impact of this decision to their bookings. The cruise line is offering guests affected by this measure the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled vacation, plus an additional “generous” credit benefit to a future cruise of their choice at any point through the end of 2021.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn announced that it will extend the voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships for an additional 30 days, which includes sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125 percent refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125 percent future cruise credit, a 100 percent refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online.

Carnival, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises and Seabourn each request to not call their respective reservation centers or offices, due to high call volume or closed offices.

