Carnival Plans Phased Relaunch Starting August 1

Carnival Cruise Line advised guests and travel advisors today of its plan to phase in a resumption in its North American service this summer, beginning on August 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. In connection with this plan, Carnival’s pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31.

What you need to know: All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be cancelled. Beginning August 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises on Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista from Galveston; Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation from Miami; and Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral.

Note: In an update, Carnival said that any resumption of cruise operations—whenever that may be—is fully dependent the cruise line's continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials. Any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations.

Other than the above referenced service from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through August 31. All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver to Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu to Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6. All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be cancelled.

Impacted guests and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) package, or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online, alleviating the need to contact Carnival’s customer service center, which is still operating in a work-from-home status due to locally imposed office closures in South Florida.

