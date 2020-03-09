Carnival to Host Training Events in 100 Cities

Carnival Cruise Line is launching “100 GoCCL Trainings” in 100 cities in 2020 to teach more travel advisors throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Barbados the benefits of using the GoCCL Navigator online tool, the cruise line said. The educational program is intended to bring thousands of advisors up to speed on GoCCL.com — Carnival’s online travel advisor portal — which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

The in-person 100 GoCCL Trainings will be led by regional business development managers in local movie theaters and include opportunities for live interactive sessions with Carnival experts. Besides learning to maximize the various resources on GoCCL.com, the trainings will include real-life video success stories of how travel advisors actually use GoCCL Navigator and how it’s helped their business. To keep it fun, events will have Carnival prizes and light snacks for attendees.

The 100 GoCCL Trainings initiative is one element of the “100 Reasons Why Use a Travel Agent” theme in the ongoing WUATA Campaign that began in 2019 and educates consumers about the many advantages of using a travel advisor to book a vacation.

Travel advisors looking to participate in a GoCCL Training can visit GoCCL.com to find cities, dates and information about how to register.

