Celebrity Cruises Extends Cruise Suspension through May 12

by
Susan J. Young
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has suspended cruising through May 12 and Alaska cruises until July 1.

In an e-mail letter to customers, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises announced an extension of its suspension of voyages through May 12, 2020, and until July 1, 2020 for Alaska sailings (due to port closures).

"I hope you are well and adapting to the new normal as we fight to flatten the curve of COVID-19," Lutoff-Perlo said. "For those in the business of health care, thank you for all that you have done and thank you for all you will do in the coming weeks, and I want to extend the same sentiment to the many of you on the front lines during these difficult times."

In addition, the line said its Canada/New England sailings that depart May 19, May 28 and June 16 on Celebrity Summit have been modified. It also has cancelled the upcoming “Loyalty Reunion Cruise” events and “Celebrate with the CEO” events. "This is particularly disappointing as we all look forward to these two very special occasions," said Lutoff-Perlo. We are working on rescheduling them and will announce new dates as soon as we have them finalised."

For the latest news on travel alerts and impacted cruises, please visit celebritycruises.com/travel-alert/voluntary-suspension-of-cruising.

Lutoff-Perlo also said in the email: "Throughout this period, I have been sincerely touched by the number of enquiries I have received about our crew’s wellbeing. Many of our crew are heading home to be with their loved ones until we go back into service. For those who choose not to go home or who we can’t get home, we are providing the onboard comforts of our ships to them." 

She stressed that "things will get back to normal. It's just obviously unclear exactly when that will be. But, when they do, Celebrity will be waiting with open arms to welcome you back on board..."

Suggested Articles:

White House
Your Business

Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

After the House approved the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package on Friday, President Donald Trump signed the bill into law. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Asia

Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders

From Thailand to Nepal, tourists across Asia are finding their vacations turning to nightmares as airlines cancel flights and countries close borders.

by Penny Yi Wang
Holland America Line Koningsdam Copyright by Susan J Young Editorial Use Only
Cruises

Holland America Moving Healthy Guests from Zaandam to Rotterdam

Hollland America says 14 percent of Zaandam's crew and 4 percent of its guests have flu-like symptoms. It's now moving healthy guests to Rotterdam.

by Susan J. Young