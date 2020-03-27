Celebrity Cruises Extends Cruise Suspension through May 12

In an e-mail letter to customers, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises announced an extension of its suspension of voyages through May 12, 2020, and until July 1, 2020 for Alaska sailings (due to port closures).

"I hope you are well and adapting to the new normal as we fight to flatten the curve of COVID-19," Lutoff-Perlo said. "For those in the business of health care, thank you for all that you have done and thank you for all you will do in the coming weeks, and I want to extend the same sentiment to the many of you on the front lines during these difficult times."

In addition, the line said its Canada/New England sailings that depart May 19, May 28 and June 16 on Celebrity Summit have been modified. It also has cancelled the upcoming “Loyalty Reunion Cruise” events and “Celebrate with the CEO” events. "This is particularly disappointing as we all look forward to these two very special occasions," said Lutoff-Perlo. We are working on rescheduling them and will announce new dates as soon as we have them finalised."

For the latest news on travel alerts and impacted cruises, please visit celebritycruises.com/travel-alert/voluntary-suspension-of-cruising.

Lutoff-Perlo also said in the email: "Throughout this period, I have been sincerely touched by the number of enquiries I have received about our crew’s wellbeing. Many of our crew are heading home to be with their loved ones until we go back into service. For those who choose not to go home or who we can’t get home, we are providing the onboard comforts of our ships to them."

She stressed that "things will get back to normal. It's just obviously unclear exactly when that will be. But, when they do, Celebrity will be waiting with open arms to welcome you back on board..."

Related Stories

RCL Brands & AmaWaterways Delay Return To Service

Zaandam Heads For Port Everglades, But Will It Be Allowed To Dock?

Costa Cruises Extends Suspension Of Cruises Through April 30

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Bolsters Liquidity