Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Until June 29

Celestyal Cruises has extended the suspension of its sailings until June, 29 2020. Currently, cruises will resume on this date with the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing roundtrip from Athens.

For all named and fully paid individual guests impacted by this temporary suspension, Celestyal Cruises is offering a future cruise credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value. Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to redeem their future cruise credit against any of Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries in 2020, 2021 and 2022. For additional flexibility, guests that have not used their future cruise credit within the specified period will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal upon expiration of the future cruise credit voucher in December 2021.

Good to know: Celestyal will automatically send the future cruise credit voucher directly to guests or their travel professional, so there will be no need to call Celestyal’s contact center.

Celestyal has also extended its “Peace of Mind Policy” for sailings departing through December 31, 2020. Guests can change their sail date up to seven days before departure for sailings embarking between June 29 and August 31, 2020. For departures between September 1 and December 31, 2020, guests will be able to change their plans up to 30 days prior to the sailing date, having until December 31, 2022 to reschedule.

Visit celestyalcruises.com.

