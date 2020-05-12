Citing Increased Early Demand, AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings

AmaWaterways has announced the majority of its 2022 deployment is now open for group and individual bookings—a full six months ahead of previous season openings. All itineraries in France, Portugal, Holland and those traveling the Rhine and Moselle Rivers are open for reservations, with added rewards for guests who book early. By May 20, the remaining 2022 river cruise voyages with pre- and post-cruise land extensions will also be available. AmaWaterways notes increased demand for 2022 sailings as the reason for the early release of the deployment.

For all 2021 Europe, Asia and Egypt cruises, guests booking by June 30, 2020, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select departures. Additionally, guests will have until September 20, 2020 to receive 5 percent Early Booking Reward for all 2022 departures.

In addition to the early opening of 2022 bookings, AmaWaterways also cited increased interest around its new offerings for 2021. Highlights for the line’s 2021-22 seasons will include five new itineraries and new pre- and post-cruise land programs in such European destinations as Lake Como, Italy and the French islet of St. Malo.

Travel advisors are invited to join the cruise line’s upcoming Webinar Wednesdays session, “Our 2022 River Cruise Season - What's New and Enhanced,” on May 13, at 1:30 p.m. EST. Led by Kristin Karst, co-founder and EVP, Gary Murphy, co-owner and SVP of sales, Alex Pinelo, VP of sales; and Jon Burrows, VP of operations, the webinar will cover the launch of the 2022 river cruise season and provide tips on how best to sell these destinations to clients.

