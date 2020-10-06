CLIA's Kelly Craighead Talks Cruise Resumption, State of the Industry

Last year, the cruise industry's operations resulted in $150 billion in positive economic impact to local economies around the world. "Almost overnight, however, we went from an industry expecting the strongest growth trajectory in our history to zero passengers and zero sailings," Kelly Craighead, president and CEO, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), told the virtual audience attending the Seatrade Cruise Virtual conference on Tuesday.

Through March 13, 2020, the cruise industry accounted for 1.2 million jobs, "but now we're losing nearly 2,500 jobs a day," she said. "We're challenged to look inward for solutions because this crisis is unprecedented. There are no simple answers."

But she said the industry is up to the task with the "experience, talent and resources to be a global leader in safe and responsible tourism, and that is our vision for CLIA."

Taking Stock

By the end of April, Craighead said all CLIA member line ships had returned to ports across the globe, disembarked thousands of passengers—even as borders were closing—and were actively engaged with governments and health authorities.

Stressing that those actions helped keep the number of cases linked to cruise ships to just a fraction of the global total, Craighead also said, "CLIA cruise line members were unyielding in their commitment to repatriating crew members—some 2,000 a day—from April to July, despite seemingly unlimited hurdles and obstacles that led to many heartbreaking situations."

Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas is shown in Hong Kong.

She cited closed borders, public health restrictions, lack of available planes and immigration limitations. Yet, Craighead said the cruise lines' repatriation efforts continued unabated. When commercial air flights shut down, the lines chartered their own planes and organized sailings with their own ships to reunite crew members with their families across the globe.

"The lengths the cruise industry undertook to continually put people first cannot be overstated," Craighead said. She noted that the industry repatriated 2,000 crew members a day between April and July, despite closed borders, different policies by governments and other challenging factors.

She also talked about the industry's historic commitment to public health, noting, "and we're not stopping now." That was a reference to the new CLIA mandatory health and safety protocols filed with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measures include enhanced embarkation and screening procedures, health and sanitation protocols, testing and monitoring capabilities, close shore excursion oversight and onboard and on-shore care for guests and crew.

Confidence to Move Forward

More than 110 cruises carrying 55,000-plus passengers have operating successfully since the limited restart began in Europe and elsewhere. "With limited resumption now underway, these sailings give us confidence that we are on the right course," Craighead emphasized.

She stressed that the cruise industry is now conducting 100 percent testing of passengers and crew for embarkations on all ships carrying 250 or more people (guests and crew). A negative COVID-test is one of several boarding requirements.

"Recognizing that no one measure alone, however, is sufficient to prevent the introduction onboard of COVID-19, we see testing as an important initial step to a multi-layered approach" to protecting the health of the passengers, crew an communities visited, Craighead noted.

The LNG-powered Costa Smeralda, a CLIA member line's ship, is shown in the photo above.

During her presentation, Craighead showed videos about both the resumption of cruising and the progress the industry has made on sustainability. Currently, 25 LNG-powered vessels are in the construction process or on order.

Looking ahead, "much work and many challenges remain,” said Craighead, but the industry is moving forward with a strong commitment and collaborative approach that's working. Craighead cited a statistic showing that the cruise industry's current consumer perception averages 67 percent positive. That compares with 87 percent negative consumer perception during the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis.

In dealing with COVID-19, health and safety will continue to be the industry's priority focus, she said: "The meticulous and unified response of our industry...will underpin all that we do and all that we achieve in the coming months and years."

Pride of America is shown in the photo above as it sails off the coast of Hawaii. It's operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, a CLIA member line.

Craighead listed what she believes are the cruise industry's five "core strengths:"

It is highly regulated and is dedicated to upholding the laws and processes that govern its operations globally

It’s committed to achieving environmental benefits

It comprises what Craighead describes as "extraordinary people"

Its customers—the legions of cruise fans globally—are clearly passionate about cruising

It strives to put people first

In conclusion, Craighead told the virtual audience: "By navigating with courage, confidence and purpose, we can sail forward together to help make 'the future of cruise' stronger and better than ever, and the best way to experience the world."

