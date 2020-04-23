CLIA Is Working on New Health and Safety Protocols

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and its cruise line members have begun creating a new health framework to uphold the safety of guests and prepare for future operations in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis.

CLIA Australasia and Asia managing director Joel Katz says the industry is working with medical experts and health authorities internationally to lay a new foundation for the cruise sector as it prepared for its long-term recovery. “While cruise operations are suspended, we are using this time to define the new landscape we will work within and make sure we’re ready when the time comes to sail again,” Katz said in a statement. “Many teams of people around the world are working in tandem with experts to ensure we learn as much as possible from these unprecedented events and exceed community expectations in our response.”

Katz added that maritime policy work already underway within CLIA would define the specific screening, cleansing and medical protocols that cruise lines would need to adopt globally, in addition to those already in place. He noted the priority is being placed on the safety and security of guests, crew and the communities that cruise lines visit.

Once finalized, the new protocols would provide further opportunity to communicate with industry stakeholders, government and the wider public to provide reassurance on future cruise operations.

