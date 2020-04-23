CLIA Is Working on New Health and Safety Protocols

by
Matt Turner
Carnival Pride

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and its cruise line members have begun creating a new health framework to uphold the safety of guests and prepare for future operations in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis.

CLIA Australasia and Asia managing director Joel Katz says the industry is working with medical experts and health authorities internationally to lay a new foundation for the cruise sector as it prepared for its long-term recovery. “While cruise operations are suspended, we are using this time to define the new landscape we will work within and make sure we’re ready when the time comes to sail again,” Katz said in a statement. “Many teams of people around the world are working in tandem with experts to ensure we learn as much as possible from these unprecedented events and exceed community expectations in our response.”

Katz added that maritime policy work already underway within CLIA would define the specific screening, cleansing and medical protocols that cruise lines would need to adopt globally, in addition to those already in place. He noted the priority is being placed on the safety and security of guests, crew and the communities that cruise lines visit.

Once finalized, the new protocols would provide further opportunity to communicate with industry stakeholders, government and the wider public to provide reassurance on future cruise operations.

Related Stories

Silversea Reduces Deposit, Expands Cancellation Program

Windstar Suspends Ops to June 30, Seabourn Extends Commissions

Avalon Reveals New Danube Ports and Itineraries for 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages' Antarctica Sailings Go on Sale in May

Read more on:
Cruise Information Safety While Traveling CLIA Coronavirus Joel Katz

Suggested Articles:

Airline
Transportation

FlyersRight: Airlines Must Adopt Health and Safety Guidelines

FlyersRights.org recommends all member airlines enforce new guidelines, including maintaining social distancing, wearing N-95 masks and more.

by Matt Turner
Hotels

Room Mate Hotels Implements COVID-Free Protocol

Room Mate Hotels has updated its health and safety protocols, which will be rolled out at all 13 hotels during and beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

by Matt Turner
Cancel
Your Business

Stats: Travelers to Push Off Travel for Several More Months

MMGY research shows that travel intent during the upcoming six months continues to decline, with 31 percent of respondents planning a leisure trip.

by Matt Turner