Coral Princess, Pacific Princess Continue Disembarking Guests

Two Princess Cruises continue to disembark guests fit for travel to return home. Here’s the latest:

Princess confirmed that 545 guests disembarked Coral Princess on Sunday and a further 139 guests disembarked Monday; 274 guests remain on board. Disembarkation continued Monday, prioritizing those who departed on a chartered flight to Canada, in addition to chauffeured ground transportation for local Florida residents—all of which were arranged by Princess Cruises. Additional domestic charter flights are being coordinated and are scheduled to depart Tuesday, April 7. All guests requiring shoreside medical care have already been disembarked and are being treated at a facility pre-arranged by Princess Cruises.

Princess continues to work with several federal, state and local authorities, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the Office of the Governor of Florida, the Florida Department of Health, the Office of the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, PortMiami, and others. Princess says it will continue to work through the CDC’s updated recommendations regarding post-disembarkation travel for cruise passengers, which includes no travel via commercial flights nor shared air or ground transportation with non-cruise guests.

Coral Princess departed March 5 from San Antonio (Santiago) for a South America voyage, which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19. In response to the global spread of COVID-19, Princess Cruises announced a voluntary 60-day pause of operations on March 12. Coral Princess remained in service longer than previously expected, until arriving at the Port of Miami, due to a series of port closures, airline cancellations and other actions taken, which impacted the onward travel home of the guests and crew onboard.

Elsewhere, Pacific Princess has 115 guests onboard sailing back with the ship to Los Angeles, which will take an estimated 14 days.

The ship departed Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) on January 5 for a 111-day World Cruise. Pacific Princess ended a segment of the current cruise early on March 21, disembarking most guests in in Fremantle, Australia. However, not all guests onboard met the International Air Transport Association fitness standards for air travel or were unable to return home by aircraft due to individual medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

An additional service call is anticipated in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 13 before arrival to Los Angeles.

Visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

Stats: Cruise Booking Window Expanding

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings May 8

Hurtigruten Extends Temporary Suspension of Operations

Crystal Cancels Additional Ocean, Yacht and River Sailings