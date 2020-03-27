Costa Cruises Extends Suspension of Cruises through April 30

by
Susan J. Young
Costa Cruises funnel
Costa Cruises has extended its voluntary suspension of cruises through April 30.

Costa Cruises, which had previously suspended cruise operations, has now extended that suspension through April 30. It cited the emergency situation linked to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of such containment measures as port closures and the restrictions of moviements of people.

"We want to cruise again with you and we will do it as soon as the emergency ends," the line said on its Web site. Costa Cruises is taking steps to inform travel agents and guests affected by the changes. Guests booked through the North American office will receive a future cruise credit.

For more information, visit https://www.costacruises.com/

Cruise Information Family Cruises Costa Cruises Europe Caribbean Carnival Corporation

