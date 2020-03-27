CroisiEurope Suspends All Cruises Through April 30

In a press statement from the Schmitter family, owners of CroisiEurope, the river and small ship line said the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic has led the river and small ship line to postpone cruises as follows:

• Through April 30, 2020 for all CroisiEurope river and coastal cruises.

• Through May 31, 2020 for cruise safaris in southern Africa.

• Cruises on the Mekong [River] will resume on August 14, 2020.

The family said the actions were made "with the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew in mind." The statement also said that CroisiEurope's management and international teams remain committed to customers and partners in the face of an "unprecedented situation."

Passengers affected will be able to rebook a departure date later than April 30, 2020 or May 31, 2020 for Africa. "Our international teams will contact each person this applies to," the line said. For all new bookings made between March 9, 2020 and May 1, 2020, for departures until August 31, 2020, passengers may cancel free of charge up to 30 days before their departure date (excluding fee routing and administrative costs). Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cruise lines are suspending operations and borders are closing. In response to this downturn, the Senate and White House have agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package which may, if enacted, bolster the economy and secure the travel industry.

