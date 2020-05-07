Cruise Lines Again Extend Paused Operations

Several major cruise lines this week announced they are again extending their temporary suspension of operations as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Here’s the latest.

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways on Thursday announced an extended delay to the start of its 2020 sailing season. All river cruise operations will be suspended through July 31, 2020.

AmaWaterways says it is automatically issuing a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115 percent of the value of the funds received for all purchased services through AmaWaterways (i.e. cruise, hotel/land, air, etc.), redeemable on any AmaWaterways river cruise in Africa, Europe or Asia embarking through December 31, 2022. The cruise line have also made these FCCs transferrable at any time prior to December 31, 2022 with the original owner’s written authorization.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has decided to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020. In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston to Fort Lauderdale that was scheduled to depart on October 3, 2020. Holland America Line had previously cancelled all 2020 Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.

All guests or their travel advisors will automatically be notified if their cruise departure has been cancelled. Those with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit per person as follows:

Paid in Full: Those who had paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line

Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise; the minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than June 15, 2020. This includes Holland America Line's Flight Ease air, Cancellation Protection Plan, Holland America Line pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities purchased through Holland America Line, and taxes, fees and port expenses.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions at the Cancellation Preferences form for all details.

Holland America Line adds it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when their clients rebook.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations and has canceled select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season, including the following cruises and associated cruisetours:

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

and All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess , Regal Princess , Sky Princess , Crown Princess and Island Princess

cruises on , , , and Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada and New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess

cruises and all Canada and New England cruises on and Summer to fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess

on Australia -based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August

-based cruises on and through August July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess

on Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid Princess in full, will have the option to receive an FCC equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare, paid plus an additional bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare. For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will provide a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit, plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by June 15, 2020, or they will receive the refundable Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess says it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn announced that it will extend the voluntary pause of global operations for its five cruise ships. The pause will apply to each of Seabourn's five ships differently with each having a different "effective through" date in either October or November. Specific details are as follows:

Seabourn Odyssey : Paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20

: Paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20 Seabourn Sojourn : Paused through Alaska/ British Columbia season, with its operations pause effective through October 13

: Paused through Alaska/ season, with its operations pause effective through October 13 Seabourn Quest : Paused through the Canada/New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6

: Paused through the Canada/New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6 Seabourn Encore : Paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through October 19

: Paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through October 19 Seabourn Ovation: Paused through Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 6

The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 – June 30, 2020, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe. Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit as follows:

Paid in Full: those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn

Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive an FCC valued at 125 percent of the deposit amount paid, plus an onboard credit of $300 per suite

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking to be used in any manner selected by the guest. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

