Cruise Lines Cancel Voyages Through June

Several cruise lines have again extended their voluntary pause of operations or cancelled additional sailings as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Here’s what you need to know.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling the following sailings:

All ships sailings through and including June 26, 2020

All San Francisco sailings through 2020

sailings through 2020 All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020

sailings through and including October 19, 2020 All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020

sailings through and including October 30, 2020 All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020

Carnival is offering two options for guests whose cruise has been canceled to consider, including a bonus value offer. The first option includes 100 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and either $600 onboard credit (voyages of six-plus days) or $300 onboard credit (five of fewer days). The second option is a 100 percent refund.

Carnival will honor this offer for any guests who were previously booked on these voyages and canceled their booking on or after March 6, 2020.

If you are booked on one of these sailings, you can make your selection online. Regardless of the option you select, your taxes, fees and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions, beverage and Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop purchases will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment.

Holland America Line

Due to continued port closures, including Canada’s cruise ship suspension until July 1 and other travel restrictions resulting from global health concerns, Holland America Line has made the decision to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all sailings scheduled to depart through June 30, 2020. This includes Alaska, Canada/New England and Europe cruises.

In Alaska, Holland America Line is also cancelling all sailings for summer 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition, all Land+Sea Journeys are cancelled. The McKinley Chalet Resort, McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate this summer.

Guests with impacted cruises have two options to choose from and must make their selection by June 1, 2020:

Defer a refund and receive a FCC for 125 percent of the base cruise fare paid, plus an onboard credit of $250 per person, which can be applied toward any future cruise(s) through December 31, 2021. Guests who haven’t paid in full will receive a FCC for 125 percent of the amount paid to Holland America Line.

A 100 percent refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line will be reimbursed; this includes Holland America Line’s Flight Ease air, Cancellation Protection Plan, Holland America Line pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities purchased through Holland America Line, and taxes, fees and port expenses.

All bookings automatically will be cancelled through June 30. Guests do not need to call to cancel, however, they should visit hollandamerica.com to indicate their preference for the FCC or refund no later than June 1. If a choice is not made by this deadline, guests will be deemed to have accepted the greater value. The FCC is valid on any cruise departing through December 31, 2021 and must be applied toward this future cruise by December 31, 2020.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if cruise was not booked through Holland America Line.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is canceling all voyages through June 30, 2020. The cruise line had previously announced a voluntary pause for two months, cancelling voyages departing March 12 to May 10, 2020.

In addition, Princess Cruises can confirm modifications to the Alaska season, which includes the cancellation of all Princess Alaska Gulf cruise and cruisetours. The five wilderness lodges, trains and buses operated by Princess in Alaska will not open this summer. The cruise line, however, will continue round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess.

Each ship will have its own return-to-service date, based on the previously published cruise itineraries, with some modifications, departing after July 1. Details about the canceled voyages can be found on Princess’ website.

Princess Cruises is offering two cancellation options. Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid in full, will receive a FCC equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid and an additional 25 percent FCC. Guests must use their credits on a cruise that sails on or before May 1, 2022. No action is required for guests to receive this offer and they will be notified by e-mail once the credits have been issued.

Alternatively, guests can receive a full refund for all monies paid in full on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by May 31, 2020 or guests will receive the FCC option. Guests who have not yet paid in full will receive a refund of all monies paid.

Good to know: Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full.

Princess asks guests to please delay in calling the Reservation Call Center due to high call volumes. Guests and their travel advisors will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations, rebook another voyage, or request a refund.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn will extend its voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships to voyages scheduled to depart through June 30, 2020. The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 to May 14, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe.

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125 percent refund on monies received in the form of a future cruise credit, which must be booked by December 30, 2020 but can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the future cruise credit, a 100 percent refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent details on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center.

