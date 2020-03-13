Cruise Lines to Require Medical Certification for Older Guests

by
Adam Leposa
Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line will require a medical certification from passengers 70 years of age and older prior to boarding. 

The new policy from Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, effective Monday, March 16, will require “written verification from a qualified treating physician that certifies the person has no severe, chronic medical condition and is fit to travel,” from all passengers 70 years of age or older, or they will be denied boarding. The two cruise lines will also deny boarding to all guests with a severe, chronic medical condition, including those specified by the CDC. Additionally, all guests, regardless of age, will be screened prior to boarding, regarding underlying health issues that may prevent them from sailing, such as chronic heart, lung, liver, or kidney disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, or cancer.

Written health verification forms are available for download from Royal Caribbean’s website and Celebrity Cruises’ website

Norwegian Cruise Line, meanwhile, will require a Certificate of Medical Fitness to Travel form from all guests 70 years of age and older prior to embarkation. The form must be signed by a licensed medical professional and be dated no more than seven days prior to the date of embarkation, or seven days prior to the start of a guest’s travels if the guest is traveling for more than seven days before a voyage. 

Clients 70 years of age and older will have to present the completed form prior to embarkation; those who do not will be denied boarding and will be issued a future cruise certificate for the value of their cruise. 

Read more on:
Running a Travel Agency Cruise Information Coronavirus Royal Caribbean Celebrity Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line

Suggested Articles:

applause
Your Business

ASTA Praises Suppliers For Amending Commission Practices

In a message to its members sent Thursday night, American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) president and CEO Zane Kerby commended suppliers.

by Matt Turner
Transportation

Delta Slashes Flights By 40% as Virus Cripples Global Travel

The 40% cut in capacity is the largest in Delta's history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks. Here's more.

by David Koenig
man stopping dominos
Your Business

Travel Leaders Offers Tips for Travel Advisors on COVID-19

Monty Swaney, co-president, Tzell Travel Group, is recommending to share information and best practices among the travel advisor community.

by Matt Turner