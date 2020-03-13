Cruise Lines to Require Medical Certification for Older Guests

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line will require a medical certification from passengers 70 years of age and older prior to boarding.

The new policy from Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, effective Monday, March 16, will require “written verification from a qualified treating physician that certifies the person has no severe, chronic medical condition and is fit to travel,” from all passengers 70 years of age or older, or they will be denied boarding. The two cruise lines will also deny boarding to all guests with a severe, chronic medical condition, including those specified by the CDC. Additionally, all guests, regardless of age, will be screened prior to boarding, regarding underlying health issues that may prevent them from sailing, such as chronic heart, lung, liver, or kidney disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, or cancer.

Written health verification forms are available for download from Royal Caribbean’s website and Celebrity Cruises’ website.

Norwegian Cruise Line, meanwhile, will require a Certificate of Medical Fitness to Travel form from all guests 70 years of age and older prior to embarkation. The form must be signed by a licensed medical professional and be dated no more than seven days prior to the date of embarkation, or seven days prior to the start of a guest’s travels if the guest is traveling for more than seven days before a voyage.

Clients 70 years of age and older will have to present the completed form prior to embarkation; those who do not will be denied boarding and will be issued a future cruise certificate for the value of their cruise.

Related Stories

Disney, Windstar, Avalon, AmaWaterways Suspend, Postpone Cruises

Taking the Kids -- And Traveling Through the COVID-19 Crisis

Uniworld Cancels European Cruises Until April 23

Virgin Voyages Delays Inaugural Season to July 15