Cruise Planners COO: No Sail Order the “Safe and Smart Decision”

Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative says that the recent decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to extended a No Sail Order for all cruise ships as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is the “safe and smart decision.”

“It is unfortunate that the cruise lines had to make the difficult decision to cut back on cruises, land tours and more—this financial impact will have a ripple effect throughout the communities that rely on tourism and cruises to boost their local economy—however, this is a safe and smart decision for the crew, our clients and the locals,” Garcia said in a written Q&A provided to Travel Agent. “I am glad that all major cruise lines are still protecting the commission for travel advisors and recognize that we will be part of the solution once the cruises are back sailing at full capacity.”

With that said, she adds that she feels the cruise industry has been singled out—both among the travel industry and “businesses in general”—as a culprit of the coronavirus pandemic. “At the beginning of this crisis, many consumers wrongly believed that COVID-19 was isolated to cruise ships, when it was, in fact, a growing public health crisis worldwide,” she says.

Garcia continues, “I am by no means trying to diminish the lives lost, the horrific cost and that there is a long road to recovery for all industries, including the cruise industry. However, the travel industry is so intertwined—many travelers take flights to get to the port cities and stay overnight at a hotel before they board a cruise vacation—so it would be unfair for the government to single out the cruise industry in, and of itself.”

While she expects aspects of travel and cruising—such as the self-serve buffets or the ages of people who travel—to change post-pandemic, Garcia says it’s “hard to predict how all aspects of travel will be impacted over the long-term.”

One positive, according to Garcia: Now is a great time to book travel and secure space for 2021. “For travelers, now is the time for them to pick the stateroom they want, the perfect location at great rates because we all know that when the economy starts bouncing back, so will cruising and that means prices will go up,” she says. Cruise Planners total bookings for 2021, Garcia adds, are up 15 percent, including both rebookings through Future Cruise Credits and net new bookings.

