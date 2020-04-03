Crystal Cancels Additional Ocean, Yacht and River Sailings

Due to temporary closures of European ports, Crystal Cruises has made the decision to cancel the following sailings:

Crystal Cruises:

Crystal Serenity , May 10 sailings from Venice (including the 12-night itinerary to Barcelona , 21 nights to Rome , 28-night roundtrip and eight nights to Rome)

Crystal Serenity, May 22: Four nights, Barcelona to Florence

Crystal Serenity, May 22: Nine nights, Barcelona to Rome

Crystal Serenity, May 26: Five nights, Florence to Rome

Crystal Serenity, May 31: Seven nights, Rome to Venice

Crystal Symphony , May 24: Seven nights, Rome to Barcelona; 14 nights, Rome to Lisbon ; and 26 nights, Rome to London

Crystal River Cruises:

Crystal Bach , April 30: Seven nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Bach, May 14: Seven nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Bach, May 21: Seven nights, Basel to Amsterdam

Crystal Bach, May 28: Seven nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Debussy , May 1: Seven nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Debussy, May 15: Eight nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Debussy, May 29: Seven nights, Amsterdam to Basel

Crystal Mahler , May 2: Seven nights, Budapest to Vilshofen

Crystal Mahler, May 16: 16 nights, Budapest to Amsterdam

Crystal Mahler, June 1: 16 nights, Amsterdam to Budapest

Crystal Ravel , May 1: Seven nights, Vilshofen to Budapest

Crystal Ravel, May 15: Seven nights, Vilshofen to Budapest

Crystal Ravel, May 22: Seven nights, Budapest to Vilshofen

Crystal Ravel, May 29: Seven nights, Vilshofen to Budapest

Crystal Yacht Cruises:

Crystal Esprit , May 3: Seven nights , Athens to Dubrovnik

Crystal Esprit, May 17: Seven nights, Venice to Dubrovnik

Crystal Esprit, May 24: Seven nights, Dubrovnik to Venice

Crystal Esprit, May 31: Seven nights, Venice to Dubrovnik

Crystal Cruises president and CEO Tom Wobler posted a message on the cruise line's YouTube account:

Guests on these cancelled sailings will have two options to consider: A 100 percent refund of cruise fare, port charges, taxes and fees paid, and any air and hotel packages booked through Crystal; or a Future Cruise Credit equal to 125 percent of their cruise fare paid, valid on any Crystal experience (Ocean, River, Yacht or Expedition) embarking through December 31, 2022, along with a refund of port charges, taxes, and fees, and air and hotel packages booked through Crystal.

If guests are unable to redeem the future cruise credit by December 31, 2022, they may request a refund of the original cruise fare paid.

Crystal will be communicating these changes to its booked guests and their travel advisors directly.

For more information, visit https://www.crystalcruises.com/

This story was originally published on Luxury Travel Advisor.

