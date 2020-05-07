Crystal River Cruises Launches Advance Purchase Savings Program

Crystal River Cruises has announced the new Advance Purchase Savings program, offering guests a non-refundable fare of $3,699 per person—representing a savings of up to 50 percent—for the best available suite at the time of booking. The program applies to over 60 seven-night Crystal River voyages from March through December 2021 (10 itineraries in all) along the Danube and Rhine rivers, as well as the waterways of Holland and Belgium. In addition, guests also have the flexibility to change their embarkation date to another applicable sailing with no penalty, should they choose to do so before December 31, 2020. Travel advisors will receive a $250 gift card for each booking and full commission payout once payment is received within seven days of booking.

In honor of National Travel Advisor Day, Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales, and Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director, thanked travel advisors in a video message:

Applicable sailings for the new Best Available program include select “Romantic Rhine,” “Legendary Rhine,” “Delightful Danube,” “Danube Serenade,” “Tulips & Windmills,” “Christmas Time on the Rhine” and “Delightful Danube Christmas” itineraries. Advance Purchase Savings bookings are open on a first-come, first-served basis and are capacity-controlled.

Crystal’s new-build river vessels accommodate just 106 guests in all-balcony, all-suite, butler-serviced staterooms, with every category of accommodation positioned above the water line. All suites have Panoramic Balcony-Windows and walk-in closets; dual vanity bathrooms are available in most categories. All of Crystal’s river ships have king-sized beds, Caudalie amenities, robes and slippers, and wall-mounted flat-screen HDTVs.

