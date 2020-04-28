Crystal River Cruises Unveils 2021 Atlas

For travelers planning beyond the current pause of global exploration, Crystal River Cruises has unveiled its collection of 2021 voyages aboard sister ships Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel. With the release of its 2021 River Atlas, Crystal presents more than 145 all-inclusive luxury sailings of four to 16 nights along the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle Rivers.

Along the Danube, guests can sail four-, seven or 10-night itineraries between Vienna, Vilshofen and Budapest, visiting UNESCO sites like the Wachau Valley, Budapest’s Parliament Building and Vienna’s Belvedere Palace and historic city center. The Rhine river itineraries include seven- and 10-night options between Amsterdam and Basel with castles and cathedrals, such as Cologne and Koblenz, highlighting the journey; the Moselle river transports guests through the vine-covered hills of the Mosel wine region.

Seasonal highlights and elaborate itineraries are also included, such as seven-night springtime Tulips and Windmills sailings beginning and ending with overnights in Amsterdam. The voyages explore the waterways of the Netherlands and Belgium, also visiting Rotterdam, Ghent and Antwerp. Guests can also choose 16-night Grand Europe sailings between Budapest and Amsterdam. The Christmas markets of Europe are a focal point during November and December itineraries aboard all ships.

Crystal River Cruises made the following video to discuss its new health and safety policies.

[email protected]: A Virtual Cruise Experience

The release of the new 2021 Crystal River Cruises Atlas corresponds with a special Crystal River Cruises’ edition of [email protected]: A Virtual Cruise Experience, which includes a week of content focused on the company’s river experience. This week’s programming highlights include a special Friday Nights at the Galaxy performance by Austrian tenor Stephan Mullan on Friday May 1 at 6 p.m. on Crystal’s Facebook page, Sunday Cooking with Chef Jon Ashton featuring Viennese Wiener schnitzel and potato salad at 3 p.m. on May 3 live on Crystal’s Facebook page, and more.

Crystal Assured Savings Program

The Crystal Assured Savings program lets travelers make a non-refundable open booking deposit of just $500 per person by June 30, 2020, locking in additional savings of 2.5 percent (a savings from $50 to over $6,000, depending on sailing and category) for any seven-night or longer itinerary on the Crystal Experience in 2020, 2021 or 2022. Guests have until March 31, 2021 to select their preferred voyage.

Travelers can download the digital version of the Atlas here; travel advisors can order a printed version here.

Related Stories

AmaWaterways Unveils Next Topics for Webinar Series

Avalon Reveals New Danube Ports and Itineraries for 2021

Viking Opens Reservations for New Mississippi River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises to Launch New Ship, Itineraries in 2021