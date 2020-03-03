Data Breach Affects Princess Cruises, Holland America Line Guests

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line report that a data breach may have compromised employee and guest personal information.

According to a statement from both cruise lines, in late May 2019 Princess and Holland America identified a series of deceptive emails sent to employees that resulted in unauthorized third-party access to some employee email accounts. Both lines shut down the attack to prevent further unauthorized access, as well as retained a major cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter and reinforce security and privacy protocols.

“The investigation revealed unauthorized third-party access to certain email accounts containing employee and guest personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers, such as passport numbers, national identity card numbers, credit card and financial account information, and health-related information,” the two cruise lines said in a written statement. “The company notified law enforcement of the incident and are notifying affected individuals where possible.”

Both lines said that there is currently no indication of any misuse of this information, but they are providing credit monitoring and identity protection services free of charge to those affected by the data breach. A dedicated phone line for questions related to the incident is available here:

1-833-719-0091 (toll-free U.S.)

1-936-215-6456 (international)

“As part of its ongoing operations, the company is reviewing security & privacy policies and procedures and implementing changes when needed to enhance information security,” the two cruise lines said.

