Disembarkation on Diamond Princess Complete

Princess Cruises reports that the disembarkation of all guests onboard the Diamond Princess, which had been under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, due to a coronavirus outbreak, is now complete. Specialists from the Princess Care Team and Family Assistance programs remain available to both guests and team members, the cruise line said.

The cruise line said that there are now fewer than 500 of its team members on board, with some awaiting government charter flights. For those team members who will not depart by government charter flights, the cruise line said that it will have finalized plans with the Japan Ministry of Health for a quarantine shoreside facility in Japan.

Princess Cruises also said it has hired Aspen Medical, a WHO-certified company with extensive global experience in delivering public health services, to provide team members with health and wellbeing care during a quarantine at a land-based center in Japan. The Australia-based company will deploy as many as 60 professionals, including clinically certified doctors, nurses and environmental health officers, along with operations personnel. Aspen Medical will provide services at the facility including daily health checks, laundry services, meal service, housekeeping service and assistance with recreational activities.

This secondary quarantine is required by the Japan Ministry of Health, out of an abundance of caution, to ensure the health and well-being of each team member, the cruise line said. Aspen Medical will be operating under the direction of the Japan Ministry of Health, which is ultimately responsible for the quarantine.

