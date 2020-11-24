Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Voyages Departing through January 31

Disney Cruise Line has extended its "pause" in cruise operations to include departures for all of January 2021. That results in cancelled cruises for: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream, for voyages that extend through February 1, and Disney Fantasy, for cruises extending through February 6. In all, 60 voyages have been cancelled.

In a statement published on the line's website, it said: "Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members. We continue to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations."

The line indicated that it continues "to refine protocols for our eventual return to service."

Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a future cruise credit (FCC) or a full refund. Disney said those guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests and travel advisors are being sent an explanatory email from Disney Cruise Line outlining the details and the next steps. Disney requested that guests who booked with travel advisors should contact their advisor.

The statement explained that while it's "still evaluating the timing, when we return to sailing we will inform you of enhanced health and safety measures...and you will be required to follow all posted instructions while sailing with Disney Cruise Line."

Advisors can see the entire list of impacted voyages on the cruise line's website.

