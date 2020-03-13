Disney, Windstar, Avalon, AmaWaterways Suspend, Postpone Cruises

A number of other cruise lines have announced the suspension of operations or the postponement of the start of their cruise seasons.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month, a measure which applies to all four of the line’s cruise ships. The Disney Dream will depart on a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral as scheduled on Friday, March 13, and will return to Port Canaveral on Monday, March 16. The Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic will return to port on Saturday, March 14. The Disney Wonder, which is currently in the midst of a westbound Panama Canal cruise, will continue on its scheduled itinerary, with guests disembarking in San Diego on Friday, March 20.

The cruise line said it will offer affected guests a future cruise credit or a full refund, the details of which will be provided directly to them. Given the higher than normal volume at the line’s call center, Disney is asking affected guests or their travel advisor to wait to contact the cruise line until after receiving an email.

Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises is suspending all operations for cruises embarking March 14 through April 30. Guests on canceled cruises will receive the choice of a future cruise credit valued at 125 percent of all monies paid to Windstar Cruises or a refund equal to the amount paid on the Windstar booking. Guests will have 24 months to book and embark on any available Windstar cruise using their future cruise credit. Windstar Cruises said it will protect travel advisor commissions on the affected bookings.

Avalon Waterways, Globus Family of Brands

The Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is suspending travel across all destinations through April 30. Affected travelers will be able to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. Additionally, they will receive a credit of up to $200 per person when rescheduling.

When a travel advisor’s client chooses to reschedule, the advisor will receive their full commission on the value of the letter of credit. When the letter of credit is applied on a future booking, the advisor will not be paid on the value of the letter of credit but will be paid full commission on any additional spend. If the client chooses not to rebook, all monies paid to the Globus family of brands will be refunded, and no commission will be paid to the advisor.

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways has delayed the start of its European sailing season to April 26, and it will suspend its Mekong River cruises starting March 23. Guests who were booked on a cruise that is being canceled have the option of receiving a future cruise credit equal to 115 percent of the value of all services purchased through AmaWaterways or receiving a full monetary refund. The future cruise credit is applicable on all Europe or Mekong River cruise sailings any time before December 31, 2022.

Additionally, the company said it will fully protect the commission of travel advisors whose clients opt for a future cruise credit, as well as pay an additional 10 percent commission on the value of the future booking. Plus, the company will pay full commission on the fare difference, if applicable.

