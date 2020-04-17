Emerald Cruises to Deliver Two New Ships in 2021

Emerald Cruises is on track to deliver two new ships in 2021: Emerald Azzrura, the cruise line’s first oceangoing super yacht, and Emerald Luna, the newest Star-Ship, which is headed to the rivers of Europe.

Glen Moroney, owner and chairman of Scenic Group, noted in a statement that “the building of Emerald Azzurra is still on schedule, with the shipyard progressing their work on construction and pre-outfitting of hull blocks as expected.” The 360-foot-long Emerald Azzurra is being built in Ha Long City, Vietnam and is scheduled to set sail in August 2021. Its 47 itineraries throughout 2021 and 2022 will explore destinations including the Mediterranean (Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Spain) and the Red Sea (Israel, Jordan and Egypt).

Emerald Luna is also on schedule, the cruise line reports. It will become the ninth ship in Emerald Waterways’ fleet and will join Emerald Sky, Star, Sun, Dawn and Destiny cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers. It will set to sail in spring 2021. The 180-guest vessel will have the same “innovative and contemporary Star-Ship features” as its sister ships, including the signature indoor heated pool that transforms into an evening cinema, the panoramic Sun Deck and more.

Visit www.emeraldcruisesusa.com.

