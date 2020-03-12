Hurtigruten Offers Flexible Coronavirus Rebooking Policy

Hurtigruten has announced a new flexible rebooking policy due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The new policy will allow guests to change their bookings to any Hurtigruten cruise until the summer of 2021.

For all guests booked on departures between March 12 and June 30, 2020, Hurtigruten will offer free rebooking to any future Hurtigruten cruise – expedition or Norwegian coastal – from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. The offer is also valid for any new Hurtigruten booking made by April 30, 2020.

A changed reservation will be reimbursed as a 100 percent future cruise voucher and a 10 percent discount on the guest’s future cruise, including fees. The voucher will also cover flights booked through Hurtigruten.

Guests who have booked their flight through Hurtigruten will need to notify the cruise line at least 48 hours prior to their scheduled departure. Guests who have booked their own air will need to notify the cruise line at least 48 hours prior to their hotel check-in or cruise embarkation, whichever is first.

This voucher is combinable with other Hurtigruten offers, the cruise line said.

Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Earlier this week, the total number of reported cases topped 100,000, with eight countries reporting over 1,000 cases of the illness. Health officials also described Europe, particularly Western Europe, as the new “epicenter” of the outbreak.

Related Stories

State Department Issues Level 3 Travel Advisory Worldwide

Trump Admin Bars Travel to U.S. From Parts of Europe

Viking to Suspend Cruise Operations Until May 1

Princess to Pause Cruise Operations Through May 10