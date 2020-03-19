Hurtigruten to Pause Operations Worldwide

by
Adam Leposa
Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen 

Hurtigruten has become the latest cruise operator to suspend cruise operations due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The expedition cruise line reports it will voluntarily pause operations worldwide until the end of April. 

Last week, like the rest of the cruise industry, Hurtigruten had agreed to pause operations in U.S. waters for 30 days. The new decision means the company will suspend operations worldwide through April 28, and its Norwegian coastal cruises through April 19. 

Guests with cancelled voyages can receive a future cruise credit equal to 125 percent of the amount paid (including fees), as well as a 10 percent discount on any future Hurtigruten cruise – Expedition or Norwegian Coastal – from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021, with a flexible rebooking date. 

Additionally, guests not affected by the suspension but who are booked on voyages through September 30, 2020, can rebook without any rebooking fee to any future Hurtigruten cruise for departures between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021. 

Since announcing its decision to suspend operations in U.S. waters last week, Hurtigruten said it has helped thousands of guests return to their home countries. Going forward, in order to ensure a smooth and safe pause to operations, the cruise line said it will gradually take its ships out of operation. 

Additionally, in cooperation with the Norwegian government, Hurtigruten will deploy two of its ships on an amended domestic schedule to bring critical supplies and goods to local communities on the Norwegian coast. 

