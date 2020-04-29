MSC Cruises Extends Fleet-Wide Halting of Operations Through July 10

MSC Cruises announced Wednesday a further extension of the halting of all its new cruise departures fleet-wide through to July 10 as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

MSC Cruises USA is offering guests affected by this measure a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) where they have the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled cruise, plus an additional 25 percent credit to a future cruise of their choice, on any ship and any itinerary, departing on or before December 31, 2021.

Note: Guests who previously opted into MSC’s Cruise Assurance Program for a 100 percent FCC, since you are now eligible for the higher (125 percent) FCC, you must complete a new form. MSC says to contact your travel advisor; alternatively, a form will be available online starting Saturday, May 2nd at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition, MSC Cruises USA’s Cruise Assurance Program has recently been extended through September 30, 2020. The Cruise Assurance Program allows guests who either already have a booked cruise or are booking a new cruise between July 11 through September 30 to reschedule their cruise to a future sailing up to 48 hours prior to their cruise departure date. Guests and their travel advisors will be able to transfer any of these bookings at no cost to any ship and any itinerary in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, departing on or before December 31, 2021.

The cruise line previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to May 29. No decision has yet been announced on cruises from July 11 to September 30, 2020.

Visit www.msccruises.com.

