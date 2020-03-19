Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Cancellation, Commission Policies

Norwegian Cruise Line has updated its cancellation and commission policies following its decision last Friday to voluntarily suspend cruises through April 11. The company reports it continues to plan to re-commence cruise operations April 12.

Guests who are currently booked on cruises with embarkation dates from March 13 through April 11, 2020 will receive a full refund of their cruise fare in the form of a future cruise credit which can be applied towards any Norwegian Cruise Line voyage through December 31, 2022, the cruise line said. Additionally, guests who choose to reschedule their vacation will receive an additional 25 percent or 50 percent future cruise credit, dependent upon their embarkation dates. Guests who prefer not to take advantage of a future cruise credit can receive a full refund in the amount of the cruise fare paid.

Guests impacted by the temporary suspension, as well as those who previously cancelled via the cruise line’s Peace of Mind policy, will also be able to use their future cruise credit along with a 20 percent discount off published fares for sailings from July 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022. All affected guests must book their future cruise once their future cruise credit is applied to the guest profile and by no later than April 10, 2020.

Finally, the cruise line is extending a 5 percent bonus commission for travel advisors on these new bookings.

