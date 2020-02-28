Norwegian, Uniworld Update Change Policies Over Coronavirus

Norwegian Cruise Line and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection have modified their rebooking and cancellation policies due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary modifications to Norwegian’s policies are as follows:

Final payment for all June and July voyages will not be due until 90 days prior to sailing.

Up until 60 days prior to sailing, the cruise line will allow a transfer of the reservation to any other cruise that departs on or before June 30, 2020. The transfer voyage must be of equal or greater value, prevailing rates will apply, and penalties will be waived.

If a guest chooses not to sail, the name change restriction will be waived up to 45 days prior to sailing. Name changes will be permitted for the cruise reservation only and excludes flight arrangements through Norwegian Cruise Line and/or pre-purchased travel protection.

Guests with non-ticketed Norwegian Cruise Line air may make name changes. Guests with ticketed air may make name changes but will incur a penalty and possibly air change fee, if either is assessed by the airlines. Please note that travel protection cannot be transferred. Travel advisors can contact the cruise line at 1-800-327-7030.



Uniworld, meanwhile, reports that guests booked on 2020 cruises departing May 1 or later will have the option to cancel their cruise at 30 days prior to departure, at the lesser 120+ day cancellation rate of $200 per person. The cruise line said that none of its itineraries have been impacted at this time.

