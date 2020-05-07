Oceania Cruises Launches “The Ultimate Sale”

Oceania Cruises has launched "The Ultimate Sale," including major price reductions with fares starting as low as $999 per guest for inside staterooms and $1,399 per guest for veranda staterooms. Travelers can select from more than 400 voyages departing in 2020, 2021 or 2022 sailing throughout Europe, Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, New England/Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, South America, Africa and Arabia, and even Grand Voyages that traverse the continents.
Good to know: Several Specialty Cruises are available as part of The Ultimate Sale. These Specialty Cruises are hosted by Bob Binder, president, CEO and co-founder of Oceania Cruises; James Rodriguez, executive vice president os sales and marketing; Jacques Pépin, executive culinary director; or Claudine Pépin, daughter of Jacques Pépin and Godmother of the Sirena; each offers an array of engaging and insightful onboard programming and special events.
Options include:
- 2020 Oceania Club Reunion Cruise, departing October 26, 2020 aboard Regatta from Tokyo to Singapore; hosted by Bob Binder
- 2021 Oceania Club Reunion Cruise, departing July 9, 2021 aboard Regatta from Seattle to Seattle; hosted by James Rodriguez
- 2021 Claudine Pépin Cruise, departing July 27, 2021 aboard Sirena from Copenhagen to Stockholm; hosted by Claudine Pépin and her husband Rollie Wesen, professor of culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University.
- 2021 Jacques Pépin Cruise, departing August 29, 2021 aboard Marina from Copenhagen to Stockholm; hosted by Jacques Pépin
Visit www.oceaniacruises.com.
Related Stories
Cruise Lines Again Extend Paused Operations
Crystal River Cruises Launches Advance Purchase Savings Program
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Secures Over $2 Billion