Polar Latitudes Introduces New Ship for 2021-22 Season

Luxury travel specialists to Antarctica, Polar Latitudes will introduce a new vessel for its 2021-22 season. The new ship, MS Seaventure, will offer a host of new amenities and services, which includes a Super 1-A ice class rating, the highest ice class awarded to passenger vessels.

Other notable amenities include a sauna, fitness center and a heated saltwater pool on the outdoor deck, affording guests views of the Antarctic landscape.

The ship also offers more storage space, which translates into being able to carry more equipment, so that more guests can participate in popular activities, such as kayaking, snowshoeing and camping. In addition, MS Seaventure will allow guests to explore coves, bays, and channels that were previously not reachable. Another highlight is that this ship will have two kitchens, including one on the Lido deck for al fresco dining when weather permits. Other common areas include a library with computers for guest use (as well as 200 megabytes of complimentary Wi-Fi for personal devices).

Inside the staterooms, guests will find sitting areas with chairs or a sofa, as well as flat-screen TVs, and a complimentary mini-bar. State rooms and suites located on the top two decks have private balconies.

Polar Latitudes offers more than 10 different itineraries. It continues to offer passengers the opportunity to participate in Citizen Science on every voyage to observe, record and report on natural phenomena in a challenging environment where it is hard to support long-term academic observation teams. In keeping with that commitment, MS Seaventure will also have a custom-designed Citizen Science Lab.

Polar Latitudes is offering discounted rates of 15 percent for all bookings under deposit prior to January 31, 2021. In addition, it is waiving all credit card fees for final payment on both 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season.

Visit www.polar-latitudes.com.

